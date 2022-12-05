New benchmark scores for RX 7900 XTX shows AMD easily dispatching Nvidia's RTX 4080

Earlier today, the first third-party benchmarks of the upcoming AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX leaked out. And much to the surprise and shock of many, the GPU was seen really struggling against Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 as well as its direct competitor, the RTX 4080. This was quite contrary to what AMD had shown during its presentation.

However, scores for new benchmark runs have leaked since then, and it looks like the first set of results that leaked earlier today were severely underselling the actual performance the new AMD GPUs have to offer. In the new OpenCL run, the AMD RX 7900 XTX has put up 228,647 points, which is 52% higher than that in the earlier result. In this instance, the RTX 4080 is seen to be around 10 to 17.6% faster than the RX 7900 XTX.

Meanwhile, in the Vulkan API test, which should give a better idea about gaming, the RX 7900 XTX is quite a distance ahead as it is nearly 21% faster than the RTX 4080. Compared to the previous result, the new score is 96% higher, as the XTX has put up 179,579 points.

These new results are much more in line with what we had estimated using AMD's own benchmark numbers. In brief, the raster output of the 7900 XTX fell in between the 4080 and 4090, although in ray tracing, it was behind both the RTX 40-series GPUs.

Source: Geekbench (1), (2) via Benchleaks