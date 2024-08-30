AMD Ryzen 5 7600X3D is now official, exclusive to Micro center

AMD is well-known for releasing processors for multiple generations at once. Heck, the Ryzen 5000 series from 2021 is still getting new CPUs, not to mention the newer Ryzen 7000 family. Today, AMD expanded the original AM5 processor lineup with the Ryzen 5 7600X3D, an interesting option for budget-conscious gamers.

Right off the bat, the Ryzen 5 7600X3D is a Micro center-exclusive processor (a major tech retailer in the United States), just like the Ryzen 5 5600X3D last year. The new model costs $299 at Micro center, but the retailer also offers the chip in bundles for a better value.

Interestingly, the Ryzen 5 7600X3D costs significantly more than its unlocked non-3D sibling, which has higher clocks but no stacked 3D V-Cache. AMD's "3D" processors usually perform better than non-3D variants, so potential buyers should probably wait for reviews to drop to see whether performance uplifts justify the $70 price hike. This is why many faced the new Ryzen 9000 Series with skepticism since the refreshed Ryzen 9000 cannot beat the gaming performance of the Ryzen 7 7800X3D.

Spec-wise, the Ryzen 5 7600X3D is a six-core, twelve-thread AM5 processor based on the Zen 4 architecture. It operates at a 4.1 GHz base clock that can boost up to 4.7 GHz. Keep in mind that AMD's 3D processors do not support overclocking, so there is no way to make the processor run faster (memory is still overclockable). As for cache, you get 96MB of L3 cache, which is three times more than 32MB in the Ryzen 5 7600X.

Like the rest of the Ryzen 7000 processors, the Ryzen 5 7600X only works with DDR5 memory, and it supports PCIe Gen 5.

Ryzen 5 7600X3D Ryzen 5 7600X Socket AM5, 600 Series motherboards AM5, 600 Series motherboards Cores 6 cores, 12 threads 6 cores, 12 threads Clocks 4.1GHz base, 4.7GHz max turbo, locked 4.7GHz base, 5.3GHz max turbo, unlocked L3 Cache 96MB 32MB Memory DDR5-5200 DDR5-5200 PCIe Gen 5, 24 lanes Gen 5, 24 lanes TDP 65W 105W Price $299 $229

Source: Tom's Hardware