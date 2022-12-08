An early glimpse at Find N2 and N2 Flip foldable phones is out

Oppo may be several years late in the foldable bandwagon, but the Chinese tech brand is definitely not out of the race, as the company is all set to reveal its first-ever foldable phones, the Oppo Find N2 and Find N2 Flip, at the Inno Day 2022 event on December 15. But before the full-fledged revealing happens, an early glimpse at the upcoming Oppo foldable handsets is out.

According to the early glimpse, the Find N2 Flip and Find N2 look a lot like Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4, respectively. It reveals both devices will have a camera bump at the back, though the shape of it seems to be different on each device. It also shows that the volume rocker and the power button are located on the right side of the Find N2. Speaker grills and Type-C can also be spotted.

According to the famed tipster Ice universe, the Find N2 Flip is "the strongest Flip model in history." The Find N2, on the other hand, is lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro Max at 233g. Both foldable phones reportedly have decent specifications.

OPPO Find N2 ，Find N2 Flip

The former is only 233g, which is lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, while the latter is the strongest Flip model in history. pic.twitter.com/J522JpNDKG — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 8, 2022

Previous rumors revealed that the Oppo Find N2 would have a 7.1-inch LTPO AMOLED inner foldable display and a 5.5-inch OLED cover display with an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it will likely pack a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 4,520mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. It may also feature a 32MP camera on the front and inside display. The rear is rumored to pack a 50MP Sony IMX890 wide camera, 48MP ultrawide, and a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 telephoto shooter.

As per leaker Yogesh Yadav, the Find N2 Flip specifications read as follows:

6.8" FHD+ OLED, 120Hz (Main)

3.2" OLED, 60Hz (Cover)

MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC

Rear Cam: 50MP + 8MP (UW)

Front Cam: 32MP

MariSillicon X

Android 13, ColorOS 13

4300mAh battery, 44W

The Foldable phones are likely to get a global launch in the first quarter of 2023, though there exists some uncertainty over whether both devices will be available globally. Hopefully, Oppo will clear all our doubts at the Inno Day 2022 event.