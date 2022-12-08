SK hynix tag teams Intel to build world's fastest DDR5-8000 MCR memory for servers

SK hynix MCR DDR5 DIMM

SK hynix has announced today that it is building the world's fastest server memory modules which will be capable of 8Gbps or roughly 8000MT/s. The memory maker says it is able to achieve this using the new Multiplexer Combined Ranks (MCR) technology from Intel which allows for running two ranks simultaneously utilizing the server buffer area. Hence, instead of running the chips themselves at faster speeds, MCR helps the entire module run twice as fast, moving 128B of data instead of 64. This essentially doubles the total memory bandwidth and helps move more data.

SK hynix MCR DIMM mechanism

Combined, this equates to 8Gbps or 8000MT/s of data transfer speed. This is truly commendable as even most consumer DDR5 DRAM modules struggle to reach such speeds, though we are still expecting to see DDR5-10000, by a small Chinese firm Netac, and DDR5-12600 (from ADATA) sticks sometime in the near future.

In terms of size as well, SK hynix has been developing high-capacity memory. The Taiwanese manufacturer introduced 48GB and 96GB RDIMM modules late last year.

Promotional shot of SK Hynix&039 new 96GB DDR5 module
SK hynix 48GB / 96GB memory

However, rival Samsung seems to be far ahead in this regard as it has already announced insanely high capacities of 512GB and even higher, 768GB, modules for servers, and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads. Nonetheless, Hynix can still pat itself on the back for being the first to the market with DDR5.

