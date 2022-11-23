Oppo Find N2 and N2 Flip to be unveiled in mid-December, according to leaker

Oppo Find N

About a year ago during INNO Day 2021, Oppo unveiled its first foldable smartphone, the Find N. If a report is to be believed, we might just see its successor this year.

According to leaker Digital Chat Station, the Oppo Find N2 series will be unveiled at the upcoming INNO Day 2022 event. While Oppo hasn't announced an official date yet, the event typically happens in mid-December.

The Oppo Find N2 will reportedly have a 7.1-inch LTPO AMOLED inner foldable display and a 5.5-inch OLED cover display with an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it will likely pack a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 4,520mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

As for its cameras, it will feature a 32MP camera on the front and inside display. The rear will pack a 50MP Sony IMX890 wide camera, 48MP ultrawide, and a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 telephoto shooter.

The Chinese tech company is also expected to announce its take on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, the Oppo Find N2 Flip. Oppo was already seen testing the device a few months ago in various Eurasian and European regions.

The Find N2 Flip will feature a 6.8-inch foldable AMOLED display and a 3.26-inch cover OLED panel. It will rock a Dimensity 9000 chipset and a 4,300mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. It will also have a 32MP Sony IMX709 front camera and a 50MP Sony IMX890 + 8-megapixel ultra-wide rear camera setup.

