Anno 1800 quietly receives Steam achievements, sparks fan hopes for other Ubisoft games

Ubisoft began its pilgrimage back to Steam late last year, bringing Assassin's Creed Valhalla to the popular PC storefront two years after its original release. However, achievements were missing from this release, and follow up Ubisoft Steam releases also arrived without this fan-favorite feature. Things may finally be changing though, as Anno 1800 has received them without any formal announcements.

The change isn't listed on the patch notes for Anno 1800's most recent update from earlier this month. The achievements seem to have been quietly enabled only three days ago according to SteamDB update history.

Achievements are unlocked retroactively too. Anno 1800 players only need to launch the game via Steam to receive any achievements they have been eligible for in their time spent playing the city building and trade management game.

Fan reactions to the newly enabled feature are quite positive, with many hoping to see more Ubisoft games on Steam receive the same treatment. Recent arrivals to the platform like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Scott Pilgrim vs The World, The Division 2, and others are all missing the feature, and Ubisoft has usually brushed off requests asking for Steam achievements.