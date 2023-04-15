Weekend PC Game Deals: Bundled couch parties and indie gems to grab

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place, every week, for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

The Humble Store added another bundle to its lineup this week, and this time it's for party game fans looking for local play experiences.

The Family Game Night bundle only has one tier, and that contains 10 games. In it you will find Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues, Ben 10: Power Trip, Paw Patrol Adventure City Calls, Jumanji The Video Game, My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure, Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix, and Little League World Series Baseball 2022.

The bundle costs $10 to purchase, and bringing back an old tradition, Humble will be unlocking and sending more games to buyers before the two-week expiry timer is reached. Don’t forget about this month's packed Humble Choice bundle that touts Death Stranding Director's Cut as a headliner too.

Epic Games Store's double giveaway streak continued this week too, with copies of Mordhau and Second Extinction coming in as freebies.

Mordhau is a fighting game set in medieval times, letting you smash and chop your way through others in massive 64-player clashes. There are also wave-based modes if you prefer combat against AI with friends. Meanwhile, Second Extinction arrives as a cooperative shooter where you take down mutated dinosaurs with two of your friends in open-world environments.

The Mordhau and Second Extinction giveaways are set to last until April 20. Coming up next week as freebies are copies of Never Alone and Beyond Blue.

Free Events

It's an oddly quiet free event weekend, with one new addition and a continuation from last week available.

War Mongrels is a Commandos-like real-time tactics experience. The stealth title also has online co-op, letting you and a friend team up to take down enemies in the World War II-set missions. Also free-to-play right now is The Elder Scrolls Online. You have two more days to try out this MMORPG as its two-week-long free event prepares to close its doors.

Big Deals

Other than a few publisher sales, most of the games on sale this weekend are hits from indie developers, making the average price quite a bit lower than usual. Here are our latest handpicked big deals:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store's DRM-free offerings currently have a bunch of publisher sales active right now, here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs. As always, there's an enormous amount of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.

