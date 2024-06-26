Apple Diagnostics for Self Service Repair lands in 32 European countries including the UK

The Apple Diagnostics for Self Service Repair software tool has landed in 32 European countries, the iPhone maker announced today. This tool launches in the US in December and gave users the same ability as Apple Authorized Service Providers and Independent Repair Providers to test products for optimal parts functionality and performance.

With this tool, users can find out which parts need repairing across a number of devices including iPhone, Mac, and Studio Display. The program is now available in 33 countries across 24 languages. Countries getting it today include the UK, France, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Explaining how the tool works, the company said:

“Customers can access Apple Diagnostics to better understand whether their product needs repair. They can begin the session on a second product and check the status and performance on the device that may need repair. After beginning the session and following the onscreen prompts, customers will know whether their products need repair and which parts need to be replaced.”

To accompany the launch, Apple also published a whitepaper that goes over the company’s design principles for longevity. It said it aims to create products that balance durability and repairability and said that the best type of repair for customers is one that’s never needed.

Apple first launched Self Service Repair back in April 2022, offering people with the relevant experience access to manuals, genuine Apple parts, and tools used by Apple. Self Service Repair supports 42 Apple products including the MacBook Air M3 models. The company said that Canada will become the 34th country to get Self Service Repair, but that won’t be until next year, unfortunately.

Apple provides many years of updates to its products and by making it easier for users to fix their devices, it means they can hang on to them for even longer.