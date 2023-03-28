Apple explains why there's a separate app for classical music

Apple's dedicated app for classical music has started rolling out for all iPhone models. If you're among those wondering why the iPhone maker chose to release a separate music app, there is an official answer for that now.

According to Apple, it decided to create an entirely new app because "Classical music is different" and the genre has its own complexities. "It has longer and more detailed titles, multiple artists for each work, and hundreds of recordings of well-known pieces. The Apple Music Classical app is designed to support the complex data structure of classical music," the company says in a support document.

Apple further explains on its website that "classical music often involves multiple musicians recording works that have been recorded many times before and are referred to by different names."

"For example, from the formal Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 14 to the popular byname of Moonlight Sonata, or in multiple languages, such as Mondschein Sonata in German. Such complexities mean that classical music fans have been ill-served by streaming platforms," it adds.

For the uninitiated, Apple Music Classical draws its roots from the music streaming service Primephonic which the company acquired in 2021. The app was up for pre-orders earlier this month. While it is free to download from the App Store, you need an Apple Music subscription to listen to the songs and recordings. Also, you can share the Classical app with your friend circle if you have an Apple Music Family plan.

As per Apple, the app has the world's largest classical music catalog with over 5 million tracks and more than 700 human-curated playlists. There is a specialized search engine for classical music that allows users to search by composer, opus number, or key. The songs and recordings on the app are available in up to 24 bit/192 kHz Hi-Res Lossless quality and offer support for Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos.

