Eight sports games from EA join Xbox Free Play Days this weekend

Xbox Game Pass Core, Standard, and Ultimate members can now jump into eight games as a part of the latest Free Play Days offer from Microsoft for no extra cost. Surprisingly, all of them are games published by Electronic Arts, coming straight from its EA Sports label.

This includes EA Sports FC 25 for soccer fans, offering the latest entry in the long-running series filled with single-player and multiplayer modes. Next, the EA Sports Madden NFL 25 and NHL 25 titles join in offering the company's latest American football and ice hockey experiences, respectively. College Football 25 is offering even more Madden but offering college greatness instead.

Meanwhile, for racing fans, F1 24 comes touting an authentic Formula One World Championship experience, while EA Sports WRC 24 lands with its rally season for those who like off-roading.

That's still not all, as the golfing title EA Sports PGA Tour as well as the Frostbite-powered martial arts fighting game UFC 5 are a part of the latest Free Play Days offer too.

Here are the games announced today for the promotion and supported platforms:

EA SPORTS FC 25 - $27.99 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)

EA SPORTS College Football 25 - $27.99 (Xbox Series X|S)

EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 - $20.99 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One)

F1 24 - $13.99 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

NHL 25 - $27.99 (Xbox Series X|S)

UFC 5 - $34.99 (Xbox Series X|S)

EA SPORTS WRC 24 - $14.99 (Xbox Series X|S)

EA SPORTS PGA TOUR - $6.99 (Xbox Series X|S)

The Free Play Days promotions this weekend will end on Sunday, January 19, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Expect the next Free Play Days selection to land on January 23.