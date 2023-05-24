Apple releases list of finalists for Apple Design Awards 2023

Apple's latest WWDC event is just around the corner, and the company has revealed the finalists for Apple Design Awards 2023. The first edition of the Apple Design Awards happened back in 1997, then known as Human Interface Design Excellence Award (HIDE). Since then, the award ceremony is hosted annually to recognize the most innovative apps and games designed for Apple products.

The company has divided the apps and games that have made it to the finalists into the following categories:

Inclusivity

Anne

Universe — Website Builder

Passenger Assistance

stich.

Ancient Board Game Collection

Finding Hannah

Delight and Fun

Duolingo

CREME

Chatlings

Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On!

Knotwords

Afterplace

Interaction

Shuffles by Pinterest

Tide Guide: Charts & Tables

Flighty

Automatoys

Railbound

Kimono Cats

Social Impact

Duolingo

Sago Mini First Words

Headspace

Hindsight

Endling

Beecarbonize

Visuals and Graphics

Any Distance

Gentler Streak Health Fitness

Riveo

Diablo Immortal

Resident Evil Village

Endling

Innovation

SwingVision: A.I. Tennis App

Camo Studio

Rise: Energy & Sleep Tracker

Resident Evil Village

stitch.

MARVEL SNAP

The list includes a number of apps and games that are already popular and some of them have been shortlisted for multiple categories.

Apple will announce the winners in each category on its website on June 5, 6:30 p.m. PT, during the developer conference. Apple usually picks two winners in each category and they are presented with a trophy in the shape of a cube featuring the Apple logo.

Apart from that, Apple is expected to talk about iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, and other software updates at WWDC 2023. There have been reports that the company could also add sideloading functionality to iOS 17 and unveil a 15-inch MacBook Air at the conference.