Apple releases list of finalists for Apple Design Awards 2023

Apple's latest WWDC event is just around the corner, and the company has revealed the finalists for Apple Design Awards 2023. The first edition of the Apple Design Awards happened back in 1997, then known as Human Interface Design Excellence Award (HIDE). Since then, the award ceremony is hosted annually to recognize the most innovative apps and games designed for Apple products.
The company has divided the apps and games that have made it to the finalists into the following categories:
Inclusivity
- Anne
-
Universe — Website Builder
-
Passenger Assistance
-
stich.
-
Ancient Board Game Collection
-
Finding Hannah
Delight and Fun
- Duolingo
- CREME
- Chatlings
- Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On!
- Knotwords
- Afterplace
Interaction
- Shuffles by Pinterest
-
Tide Guide: Charts & Tables
-
Flighty
-
Automatoys
-
Railbound
-
Kimono Cats
Social Impact
- Duolingo
- Sago Mini First Words
- Headspace
- Hindsight
- Endling
- Beecarbonize
Visuals and Graphics
- Any Distance
- Gentler Streak Health Fitness
- Riveo
- Diablo Immortal
- Resident Evil Village
- Endling
Innovation
-
SwingVision: A.I. Tennis App
-
Camo Studio
-
Rise: Energy & Sleep Tracker
-
Resident Evil Village
-
stitch.
-
MARVEL SNAP
The list includes a number of apps and games that are already popular and some of them have been shortlisted for multiple categories.
Apple will announce the winners in each category on its website on June 5, 6:30 p.m. PT, during the developer conference. Apple usually picks two winners in each category and they are presented with a trophy in the shape of a cube featuring the Apple logo.
Apart from that, Apple is expected to talk about iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, and other software updates at WWDC 2023. There have been reports that the company could also add sideloading functionality to iOS 17 and unveil a 15-inch MacBook Air at the conference.
0 Comments - Add comment
Advertisement