Microsoft improves Windows 11 21H2 May OOBE with a new update

Microsoft, earlier today, released non-security preview updates for both Windows 11 21H2 and Windows 10 22H2 that fix a whole bunch of issues. Alongside those, the Redmond giant has also released new OOBE (Out of Box Experience) updates for Windows 11 21H2. Microsoft frequently releases such updates to improve the OOBE. Generally it is done once a month.

For example, the March OOBE update added a Shim to improve compatibility with Component Object Model (COM) objects. Meanwhile, the April OOBE update also addressed compatibility issues, but this time it was related to the registry.

Microsoft says that updates are installed automatically during the OOBE process if the internet connection is available. A device restart is required to complete the installation.

With this month's OOBE update release, Microsoft hasn't gone into any detail about what the new update brings as it has only mentioned that this is meant to improve the Windows 21H2 Out of box experience. The full release note for the update is given below:

Summary This update improves the Windows 11, version 21H2 out-of-box experience (OOBE). This update applies only to the Windows 11 OOBE process and is available only when OOBE updates are installed. How to get this update Windows OOBE This update is installed during the Windows OOBE process if an Internet connection is available. Prerequisites There are no prerequisites for installing this update.

The official support document of the OOBE update (under KB5026910) goes into more details regarding the files this release delivers.