Apple shares pre-order details for Vision Pro in Taiwan

Apple's spatial computing headset Vision Pro is coming to another country this month. The Cupertino giant shared details about the headset's pre-order and availability at Apple Stores in Taiwan.

Vision Pro will arrive at retail stores and start shipping to buyers in Taiwan on December 17, Apple said in a press release. The headset is now available for pre-order through Apple's online store and Apple Store app, where users can find pricing details about different configurations, ZEISS optical inserts, and other accessories.

The headset will ship pre-loaded with visionOS 2.1, and its base configuration with 256GB storage starts at NT$119,900. Apple is offering ZEISS optics inserts (prescription) for NT$4,990, Apple Vision Pro Travel case for NT$6,790, and Apple Care+ for NT$15,900.

In rare situations, if someone has an appetite for multiple headsets, Apple has limited Vision Pro sales, and one customer can only buy six units. That's according to Apple's online store, which now allows users to book personal one-to-one sessions to try the headset before purchasing.

Apple's $3,499 headset set foot in the US earlier this year and expanded to more countries in the following months, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the UK, and more. A teardown revealed that Vision Pro is a complex piece of technology with two special Lightning connectors bigger than the world has ever seen.

However, cleaning Apple's expensive headset might be easier said than done, and the lack of an internal battery deprives Vision Pro of an essential feature. The futuristic headset is yet to taste the company's latest AI features, collectively called Apple Intelligence. What adds to the pain is Apple's "ultimate entertainment experience" lacks native apps for YouTube, Netflix, and Spotify.

Even with all the pomp and show, Vision Pro hasn't been able to crunch sales numbers for the Cupertino giant. One report suggests Apple may be unable to sell 500,000 units by the end of this year.

Apple was known to be working on a cheaper version of the headset, which is reportedly delayed beyond 2027. The company seems focused on offering better experiences with immersive video cameras and immersive live sports for Vision Pro users.