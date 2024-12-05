Xbox Indie Game Fest Demo Event will offer access to over 35 indie games next week

Demo events are becoming a common occurrence across PC and Xbox landscapes, and Microsoft just announced its next showcase for indies. Aptly dubbed the Xbox Indie Game Fest Demo Event, the promotion will kick off soon with access to over 35 games coming soon to Xbox console platforms.

The available gameplay slices will be available from December 10 through December 31, giving Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S console owners exclusive access to indie games like The Alters from 11 bit studios, Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo from Galla Games/Surprise Attack, Cosmorons by Blind Squirrel Games, and Section 13 from Ocean Drive Studio.

The full list of games that will be included in the event will be announced on December 10.

Once kicked off, the event will be accessible from the Xbox Dashboard. While some demos may reappear later via the consoles' Demo channel, most will be specially made specifically for this demo event.

Describing what these demos are and what they consist of, Microsoft said:

These “game demos” are not the usual kind. Typically, the demos you see in our Demo channel are created after the game is completed (or nearly completed) and represent an almost final version. Think of these as “show floor demos” and not necessarily indicative of the final product. You’ll get to experience these games early – some way early – which gives you the chance to provide your feedback! Keep in mind that these games will continue to evolve and become more polished as they approach release.

Microsoft also urged participants to send feedback to developers on their demo offerings, may it be praise or constructive criticism.