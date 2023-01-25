Apple starts hiring for its first retail store in Malaysia

An Apple Store in Singapore

Apple has started hiring employees for its first retail store in Malaysia, according to a new report by Bloomberg.

The Cupertino tech giant recently published job listings on its website for jobs in Malaysia. These include store managers, store leaders, operation experts, business pros, technical specialists and experts, support staff, creatives, and salespeople. The listings indicate that the positions are for Apple's own retail store and not for third-party resellers that already exist in the country. Apple also operates an online store in Malaysia.

While the job listings don't indicate in any way where the first Apple store in Malaysia will be, the report suggests it may likely be built in the country's capital Kuala Lumpur.

This development will strengthen Apple's presence in the Asian region. Back in November 2015, Apple opened a retail store in Singapore, its first in the Southeast Asian region. Three years later, the tech giant opened another store in neighboring country Thailand. What's more, the company also recently posted job listings for its first location in India, which has been in the works for a few years now.

According to Bloomberg, while Apple doesn’t report sales in individual countries, the company amassed more than $29 billion from its Asia-Pacific segment in the last fiscal year.

Apple has not yet commented on the report.

Source: Bloomberg