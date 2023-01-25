Microsoft investigating Teams, Outlook outage [Update]

If you've been experiencing issues accessing Microsoft Teams or Outlook, you're not the only one. Many users in India and other areas around the world are reporting that they currently cannot access the two services.

Downdetector, which monitors outages of online services in real-time, showed that there were more than 3,700 incidents of people reporting issues with Microsoft Teams in India. Those in the Philippines, United Kingdom, Australia, Britain, and the United Arab Emirates are also reportedly having problems.

Some users are currently unable to send or receive messages, join calls, or use any Teams feature. Many of them took to Twitter to share their experience during the service disruption.

Microsoft has been made aware of the situation and is now investigating what might have caused the outage.

We will update this post as soon as we hear more.

Update, 3:15 AM ET: Microsoft said that it has identified a potential networking issue and it is reviewing telemetry to determine the next troubleshooting steps. The company also revealed that aside from Teams and Outlook, the outage also affected Azure, Intune, PowerBI, Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business, and Microsoft Graph.

Update 2, 4:26AM ET: "We've rolled back a network change that we believe is causing impact. We're monitoring the service as the rollback takes effect," Microsoft said on Twitter.

