Apple will give developers a way to let EU users download iOS apps from their websites soon

Apple is announcing even more changes to its iOS app developer policies for the European Union now that the EU's Digital Markets Act is being enforced. The biggest change is that iOS app developers will be allowed to let people in the EU download their apps from external websites for the first time.

According to a post on Apple's Developer news site, the company will add Web Distribution support for iOS apps sometime this spring. This will allow developers to launch websites that will let iPhone and iPad owners get their apps directly from them without having to go through the iOS app store. Apple says it will provide those developers with new APIs that will let them release apps on their website, along with ways to "integrate with system functionality, back up and restore users’ apps, and more."

In addition to website app distribution, Apple announced a couple of extra policy changes for developers to EU users. One will let companies that set up third-party app stores offer apps that are only by the developer of that app store.

The other change is that if developers want to direct EU users to an external website to buy digital subscriptions and in-app items, they can now use their own designs to promote special deals, discounts, and more. Previously, those developers could only do so with Apple's designs.

iOS developers must agree to the terms of Apple's Alternative Terms Addendum for Apps in the EU before they can use these new tools and services.

Apple previously agreed to make changes to its app store policies so it complies with the EU's DMA laws. That included support for sideloading apps on the iPhone and iPad, along with giving developers an option to launch third-party app stores. However, many major developers have complained to the EU that Apple's new policies include extra conditions that they claim violate the spirit of the DMA.