The director of Respawn's first two Star Wars Jedi games has launched a new game studio

Stig Asmussen, best known for being the game director for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor while at Respawn and Electronic Arts, has just revealed he has founded a new game studio called Giant Skull.

In an IGN interview today, Asmussen stated that Giant Skull's first project will be a narrative-based third-person action-adventure game. Of course, the first two Star Wars Jedi games could be classified in the same way. Before he joined Respawn, Asmussen worked on the God of War franchise as well.

As you might expect, Asmussen is not offering any concrete details about the first Giant Skull game other than it will use Unreal Engine 5. He did say, "We want to make a game that has a momentum to it that you want to keep on playing it."

The studio currently has 30 team members, many of whom previously worked at Respawn. Asmussen stated Giant Skull already has enough funding to complete its game. It's likely that we won't get any info on the title for a long time to come. However, you can head over to the official Giant Skull website if you want a unique-looking experience.

The launch of Giant Skull comes after Asmussen departed Respawn in September 2023. At the time of his departure, EA stated Respawn would work on the third game in the Star Wars Jedi series without him.

A couple of weeks ago, EA announced mass layoffs at the publisher that would affect 5 percent of its total workforce. That includes cuts over at Respawn, which is also the home of the popular free-to-play game Apex Legends. EA stated that while the team will continue to work on the next Star Wars Jedi game, it would cancel its plans for Respawn to make a new first-person shooter title set in the Star Wars universe. Unconfirmed rumors about that canceled game claimed it centered on a Mandalorian bounty hunter character.