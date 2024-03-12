This Asus gaming notebook just hit a new all-time low price of $799.99

Most affordable notebooks can struggle to play higher-end PC games. However, Asus currently has a solid discount on one of its gaming notebooks which brings its price down to an all-time low.

The 15.6-inch Asus TUF Gaming F15 notebook is priced at the moment at $799.99 at Amazon. That's not only a new all-time low price, but it has a $100 discount from its $899.99 MSRP.

The 4.85-pound notebook comes with Windows 11 pre-installed. It has an IPS display with an FHD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 and a refresh rate of 144Hz. Inside there's a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU. The notebook has 16GB of DDR4 RAM running at 3200MHz. There's a 512GB SSD for storage, and there's an additional SSD slot in this notebook if you need to boost your storage space.

The notebook supports Nvidia's G-Sync technology which links the GPU to the display to cut down on graphical tearing and stuttering. It contains two speakers that support Dolby Atmos for superior audio quality. There's an HDMI port, a DisplayPort, two USB ports, a USB-C port, and an Ethernet port.

Other features include a chiclet keyboard with backlit RGB keys, an onboard 720p camera, a 56WHrs battery, and Wi-Fi 6 wireless hardware. The notebook has also been designed to be highly rugged, meeting MIL-STD-810H standards to keep it safe from certain falls, temperatures, and more. You also get a three-month free trial for Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with the purchase of the notebook.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

