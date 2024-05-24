Apple's foldable MacBook rumored to launch in 2026 could feature an 18.8-inch screen

Recently, Apple supply chain specialist Ming-Chi Kuo reported that LG aims to begin the display production for the MacBook with a 20.2-inch or an 18.8-inch foldable screen, rumored to launch in the fourth quarter of 2025 or early 2026.

Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that Apple is working on a foldable MacBook that will be "crease-free as possible," which will require high-cost components. This would result in the rumored MacBook being as expensive as the Apple Vision Pro headset, which starts at $3,499. Comparatively, the normal 16-inch MacBook currently starts at $2,499.

The device is expected to be powered by Apple's next-generation M5 chipset, which is yet to be announced. Now, just a few hours after this report, display analyst Ross Young has also shared his share of information about the upcoming foldable MacBook.

According to a post on X (limited to subscribers only), Ross Young said the device will indeed feature a display around 18.8- inches. He claimed that the alleged foldable MacBook will come with an 18.76-inch display instead of a 20.25-inch display, mainly because of cost reasons.

Ross Young added that according to his information, in a folded position, the MacBook would sport a similar size as that of the regular 13-inch or 14-inch MacBook. Moreover, it is also rumored that the folding MacBook would feature an all-screen design with a virtual keyboard.

There are also rumors of Apple working on a folding iPhone. Now, it would be interesting to see, which would be the first foldable device offering from Apple, an iPhone or a MacBook. Previously, a patent also surfaced that the folding mechanism will apply to a broad set of devices including phones, tablets, laptops, and other portable devices.

