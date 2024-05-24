KB5039705: Microsoft fixes Windows KB5037765 "0x800f0982/0x80004005" install fails with OOB

Around a week and a half ago, Microsoft released Patch Tuesday updates for May as it happened to be the second Tuesday of the month. The update, along with security fixes, also resolved a previous buggy KB5036909 Windows Server update that was leading to NTLM traffic spikes in Domain Controllers (DCs). And in some rare instances, there were LSASS crashes were also happening, which were leading to system reboots and a lot of inconveniences for IT professionals.

However, the company, after a a couple of days, confirmed reports from IT admins and sysadmins, that the KB5037765 update on Windows Server 2019 was failing to install with error codes 0x800f0982 or 0x80004005.Microsoft says the issue has now been resolved. The company fixed it with KB5039705 Out of band (OOB) update.

The tech giant notes that the update is only meant to resolve the KB5037765 installation failure issues and does not contain any new security fixes or improvements. It writes:

Important: This update does not contain more security updates than what was available in KB5037765, dated May 14, 2024. After you install this OOB, you must restart your device.

Microsoft has also updated its Windows health dashboard website with a new resolution section for the issue:

Resolution: This issue was resolved in the out-of-band (OOB) update KB5039705, which is available via the usual channels. Since this is a cumulative update, you do not need to apply any previous update before installing KB5039705, as it supersedes all previous updates for affected versions. This update does not contain any additional security updates from those available in the 5B update. Installation of this OOB will require a device restart. If your organization uses the affected platforms and hasn’t yet deployed the May 2024 security update yet, we recommend you apply this OOB update instead. To install this update, follow the steps under How to get this update in KB5039705.

The full release notes are given below:

Highlights This update addresses a known issue that is related to the English (United States) language pack. Improvements This security update includes improvements. When you install this KB: This update addresses a known issue that is related to the English (United States) language pack. If your device does not have it, installing KB5037765 might fail. The error code is 0x800f0982. But this issue might affect devices that do have that language pack. In that case, the error code is 0x80004005. Known issues in this update Microsoft is not currently aware of any issues with this update.

You can find the official support article here on Microsoft's website.