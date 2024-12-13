Sifu developer announces Rematch, a soccer game offering 5v5 action with no rules

The developer behind hit martial arts games like Absolver and Sifu, SloClap, is going in a whole new direction for its next game. Announced at The Game Awards 2024 show earlier today, Rematch aims to bring action gameplay to the football/soccer sports genre, and drops all the boring rules like fouls and offsides. Watch the reveal trailer above.

Instead of long-form games with 22 players on the field, Rematch is going for fast-paced 5v5 matchups with short timers. It's played in a close-up, third-person perspective as well, which SloClap says offers a "unique immersion in the ebb and flow of the match."

"Football is a beautiful game, a precise choreography of bodies in movement. At its core, this game is all about being in the right place, at the right time, and in the right dynamic. And then of course, executing perfectly," says the studio.

With players only being able to control their own player at all times, ball control, tackling, shooting, dribbling, and shooting are a big aspect of the entry. However, despite the action and focus on solo, skill-based gameplay, players will have to cooperate heavily with their teammates to win against opposing teams.

However, some rules from soccer like offsides, fouls, and pauses are not here in Rematch, letting players pull off all the moves they WANT to win matches in this sports title with an arcade-twist. The online-only multiplayer title is planned to receive seasonal updates by Sloclap, bringing new modes, cosmetic options, and other elements following launch.

Rematch is coming out across PC, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms in summer of 2025. Sloclap is currently accepting sign-ups for beta invites on its official website for those wanting to jump in early.