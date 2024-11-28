2TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card has dropped to its lowest price ever with a 46% discount

Amazon is currently offering the 2TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card at its new all-time low price after a 46% discount on its original MSRP. With the 2TB capacity, which is the largest capacity available for Xbox Series X|S, the card will give you enough space for games spanning four Xbox generations.

The Expansion Card is designed in partnership with Xbox to work seamlessly with Xbox Series X and S. It allows games to run directly from the card or the console’s internal SSD, enabling next-gen titles to be played, something not possible with USB-based SSDs or HDDs, which only support Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles.

Built with Xbox Velocity Architecture, this officially licensed card delivers full support for features like Quick Resume. Every game played from the expansion card runs at the same performance level as the internal SSD. Additionally, the card comes with a 3-year warranty.

2TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card (NVMe SSD for Xbox Series X|S, Quick Resume, Plug & Play, Licensed - STJR2000400): $193.43 (Amazon US)

Alternatively, you can also check out the 1TB variant:

1TB Seagate Storage Expansion Card For Xbox Series XS (NVMe Expansion SSD, Quick Resume, Plug & Play, Licensed - STJR1000400): $129.99 (Amazon US)

You can also check out other SSD deals here. For hard disk drives, you can head over to our HDD deals section to see if anything from there matches your requirements.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles and especially our TECH_BARGAINS column where we post some of the best daily deals to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.