Edge Dev 119 is out with Sleeping Tabs improvements, Wallet PWA, page screenshots, and more

Microsoft Edge Insiders can download and test the latest feature update for the browser in the Dev Channel. Version 119.0.2109 brings numerous fixes and several new features, such as the ability to install Wallet as a progressive web app, the ability to put separate tabs to sleep, and a toggle for the recently spotted and slightly controversial feature responsible for taking a screenshot of every website you visit.

What is new in Microsoft Edge 119.0.2109 Dev?

Added features: Added support for installing Wallet as a progress web app (PWA).

Added a generic sidebar icon to the toolbar in case of Bing chat being disabled.

Allow ‘tab to sleep option’, even when automatic sleeping tabs is disabled.

Enabled closing the side pane if user navigates in same tab or open any other URL if side pane is already opened.

Added a toggle for enabling or disabling screenshots capture for history. Improved reliability: Fixed a browser crash when clicking back button in split screen.

Fixed a browser crash when using ‘find on page’ and then clicking on sidebar search box.

Fixed a crash with microphone permissions in skype chat pane when invoked from hub icon.

Android: Fixed a Bing SDK related crash

Fixed a browser crash in NTP page when clicking on address bar.

Mac: Fixed a crash when dev tools window enters full screen.

iOS: Fixed a shopping crash Changed behavior: Improved high contrast text colors for a number of settings.

Fixed Launch Source time format function.

Fixed web dialog position calculation for vertical split situation

Fixed toggle button showing same color for on and off states in GMC (Global Media Controls) dialog box.

Android: Fixed a bug that caused the divider line to disappear in Omnibox.

Fixed a bug when clicking tab suggestion to opened tab

You can download Microsoft Edge Dev from the official website. The browser supports Windows 11, 10, macOS, Linux, and Android. Version 119 release in the Stable Channel is scheduled for the week of November 9, 2023.