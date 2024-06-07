Battle Aces is the upcoming sci-fi RTS title from Uncapped Games; closed beta coming in June

Earlier this year, we learned about a new Los Angeles game developer studio called Uncapped Games. The team, which is owned and funded by Tencent, was working on a new RTS game that they hope will revolutionize the genre. Today, during the Summer Games Fest, Uncapped Games revealed the first details of that game, Battle Aces,

In its official announcement, Uncapped Games stated why Battle Aces would be different than standard RTS games:

We understand that in today’s fast-paced world, gamers don’t always have hours to invest in building up their armies or economies. That’s why Battle Aces features unique mechanics that allow players to customize their strategy, even before play and once in a match, dive straight into the action. Whether you’re leading a daring raid behind enemy lines or engaging in epic battles on a massive scale, Battle Aces ensures that every moment is filled with adrenaline-pumping excitement.

The game itself is a free-to-play sci-fi themed title set in the future, where Earth's solar system is the battleground for armies of drones that are controlled by human commanders called Battle Aces. Players can unlock new units and cosmetic via in-game actions, or they can use real money to unlock units and cosmetics faster. Here's a look at how players will pick their units for matches:

Unit composition through selection of units into unit decks before the match allows players to tailor their gameplay to suit their play style. The Unit Deck feature also results in a wider variety of in-game matchups and decision making compared to traditional RTS games with rigid factions, where faction vs faction matchups often start to play out similarly over time.

The game will support 1v1 and 2v2 online matches at first, and 2vAI matches will be added later. The game will be a PC exclusive, at least for now, via Steam. While Battle Aces does not yet have a release date, a closed beta for the game will begin sometime in late June 2024. You can sign up to be picked for the beta test now,