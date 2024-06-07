LEGO Horizon Adventures announced by Sony, coming to PlayStation 5, PC, and Switch

The Summer Game Fest showcase today opened with a look at a new game incoming from Sony, LEGO Horizon Adventures, and surprisingly, it will have a multiplatform launch across PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Catch the announcement trailer above, which has some gameplay following the initial cinematic content.

The title is being co-developed by Sony's first-party developer, and mainline Horizon series maker, Guerrilla and Studio Gobo. Based in the UK, Gobo is a studio that has ties to supporting AAA games from various development studios, specifically character-action titles. It has previously worked with Ubisoft, Microsoft, Warner Bros, and other major publishers.

The LEGO title transforms the popular open-world franchise into one built with bricks. Everything from the heroine Aloy to the dinosaur-like machines she fights are all LEGO. Players of the first game, Horizon Zero Dawn, from the original series may recognize the story beats that are returning in the LEGO game. However, expect the seriousness to be turned down quite heavily for this family-friendly experience.

Here's how the story is described by the developer duo:

In a distant future, the land is made of LEGO bricks and incredible dinosaur-like machines roam the Earth. Aloy, the game’s leading hero, is found in a cave as a baby and raised by a grizzled huntsman called Rost, who teaches her the way of the wilds. One day, Aloy embarks on a quest to discover her true destiny. Guided by a thousand-year-old hologram of a scientist called Elisabet, Aloy must confront Helis, the leader of a group of sun worshipers who bow to an Ancient Evil shrouded in mystery.

Unlike the mainline entries though, this LEGO reimagination is offering cooperative play as well. Two-player co-op will be available for both local and, surprisingly enough for a LEGO game, online play. It's unclear if cross-platform play will be enabled though.

LEGO Horizon Adventures is coming out sometime in the holiday period of 2024 across PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. A firm launch date or a price has not been announced yet.