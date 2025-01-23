Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery is free to claim on the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store has just delivered another freebie for all PC gamers. The latest offer has replaced last week's Escape Academy giveaway and it's being replaced by a copy of Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery. This is an offer that hasn't appeared before on the Epic Games Store. As usual, you have seven days to add it permanently to your library.

Developed by Silver Lining Studio, the game comes in as an immersive puzzle-solving experience that puts you into the shoes of an aspiring artist attempting to complete her masterpiece. Described as a "relaxing, eloquent experience," the game has you going through the artist's life as she explores her artistic themes and relationships using paintings.

The hand-animated world of this game has been inspired by Miyazaki's Studio Ghibli visual design as well. The title also lets players paint, sketch, and retouch the artwork without needing to stick to any gameplay rules.

Here's how the developer describes the experience:

Behind the Frame is a vivid, interactive fiction about an aspiring artist on the cusp of finishing the final piece of her gallery submission. A relaxing, eloquent experience that can be played at any pace. Become immersed in a panoramic world filled with resplendent colors, beautiful hand-animated visuals, and a smooth, easy-listening soundtrack. As a passionate artist, seek the missing colors that will bring your paintings to life - all while remembering to take the occasional coffee and breakfast breaks that keep you going. There is more than what meets the eye, for every painting has a story to tell.

The Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery giveaway on the Epic Games Store is now live for Windows and macOS. The game usually costs $12.99 to purchase when it's not on sale. The giveaway will come to an end on Thursday, January 30, at 8 am PT.