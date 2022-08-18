Beware: Tech support scammers are out to get you using Microsoft-branded USB drives

The usage of Microsoft's name to dupe potential victims is always high on the list of tech support scammers. And although most readers on Neowin and other similar spaces are savvy enough to smell one from a mile away, a recent FBI report stated that these scams are still quite active, even today

In a report today, Sky News said it was sent fraudulent Microsoft-branded USB drives. They were uncovered by cybersecurity consultant, Martin Pitman, from Atheniem. The drive is packaged inside a Office 2021 Professional Plus box which suggests the scammers spent some good time and also money while making these.

You can view the fake Office 2021 photos below:

After a target plugs in the USB stick in their PC, the scam operates in a way that you'd expect. A fake warning message would pop up saying there is a virus in their system and prompt the victim to call a tech support number, which will obviously be the number used by scammers. The scammer then asks the victim to install a remote access program to take over the system, the usual drill.

A Microsoft spokesperson issued the following statement to Sky News regarding this case:

Microsoft is committed to helping protect our customers. We take appropriate action to remove any suspected unlicensed or counterfeit products from the market and to hold those targeting our customers accountable

The Redmond tech firm is very well aware of such scams and has provided a support page where you can know more about it. You can also report a scam directly to Microsoft here.

Source and images: Sky News