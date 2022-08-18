Microsoft removed new taskbar animations in Windows 11 build 25182

Neowin · with 0 comments

Windows 11 promo

It appears that Microsoft ditched the new taskbar animations it was testing in Windows 11 build 25179. As discovered by @PhantomOfEarth, Windows 11 build 25182 removed the updated zoom-in icon animations and restored the old fly-up variant.

The new animations were part of A/B testing Microsoft often conducts before announcing a specific feature or shipping it to all Windows Insiders. Users quickly discovered that you can force-enable the zoom-in variant using Vivetool and 39072097 ID. Unfortunately, the config no longer works. Any attempt to enable 39072097 with or without additional variants results in Windows 11 returning to the default animation.

If you are still using Windows 11 build 25179, you can check out our guide describing how to enable the new taskbar animation. Microsoft has never acknowledged the updated taskbar in Windows 11, so we do not know whether the removed animation will ever return.

Another taskbar-related "feature" Windows Insiders have been actively discussing is rounded corners. Unfortunately, Microsoft representatives quickly debunked the theories and confirmed that the rounded taskbar in preview Windows 11 builds is nothing but a bug.

Report a problem with article
Intel processor in its socket mockup render
Next Article

Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900K to allegedly feature 350W extreme performance mode
Tech support scammer cartoon
Previous Article

Beware: Tech support scammers are out to get you using Microsoft-branded USB drives

0 Comments - Add comment

Advertisement