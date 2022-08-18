Microsoft updates Xbox Alpha-Skip Ahead Ring with settings and performance improvements

Microsoft has released a new preview build for Xbox Insiders to test in the Alpha-Skip Ahead Ring (invite-only). Build RS_XBOX_DEV_FLIGHT\25182.1001.220815-1900 offers improved settings with a clearer explanation of how to set a Home console and what that gives, plus always welcomed dashboard performance enhancements.

What is new in the latest Xbox Alpha-Skip Ahead Ring?

New Features and Experiences Settings – Home Console. We’ve updated the Settings page for Home console to ensure users know how to set a Home console and understand how it works. Fixes Implemented Home . Fixed an issue that impacted performance when navigating the dashboard and Guide.

. Fixed an issue that impacted performance when navigating the dashboard and Guide. System . Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console. Note : Users participating in Preview may see “odd” text across the console, for more information go here.

Unlike the Windows Insider program, getting access to the earliest builds in the Xbox Insider program requires an invitation from Microsoft. The company offers a seat in the Alpha-Skip Ahead Ring only to insiders with extensive experience testing preview updates in the "lower" rings.

We should also mention that testing preview updates for Xbox consoles is not for the faint-hearted. The latest updates come with an extensive list of known issues that might ruin the day for those willing to pull the trigger on early OS updates.

In case you missed it, Microsoft recently started testing a family plan for the Xbox Game Pass subscription. The new tier is currently undergoing public trials in Colombia and Ireland.