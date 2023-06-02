Bing Image Creator now works in Precise and Balanced modes with this week's Bing Chat update

Earlier this week, Microsoft confirmed that it raised the cap for daily chat turns and per session turns for its Bing Chat chatbot AI service. However, that wasn't the only update that the team made this week.

In the weekly BIng Chat release update, Microsoft mentions the new chat session cap of 300 daily chat turns and 30 in-session chat turns. However, it also put in some improvements for people who use its Bing Image Creature feature in Bing Chat:

In March, we announced Bing Image Creator being fully integrated into Bing Chat—and we rolled it out initially in Creative mode. This week, you can also use Bing Image Creator in Precise and Balanced modes. Ask Bing Image Creator to “generate an image of a dinosaur chasing astronauts on Mars” or “generate a poster for a French art film featuring a Tortoiseshell cat.”

That should make images created with the AI art generated more varied with all three modes now available to users.

Another small update that was put in this week should be helpful for people who are going on summer vacation:

Travel queries now generate more visual results. Ask Bing Chat “What are the best places to see cherry blossoms in Japan?” or “What are some good summer vacation destinations in India?” Bing Chat will answer your questions with links for more information in Bing Travel.

As we mentioned earlier this week, Microsoft has some plans for even bigger Bing Chat updates that could be included in the month of June. That could include adding experimental support for using Bing Chat on web browsers other than Edge.

Microsoft is also planning to add more backend support to get Bing Chat ready for the large-scale launch of third-party plugins, along with "big improvements in disengagement rate (especially for code writing)" and support for "larger context size" for use in Balanced mode.