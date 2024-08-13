Black Myth: Wukong benchmarking tool is live ahead of the Unreal Engine 5 game's launch

Black Myth: Wukong, one of the most anticipated action RPGs of 2024, is only seven days away from launch. Developer Game Science has given PC gamers a little treat before that, though, releasing an official benchmarking tool to make sure their rigs can handle the game and get an indication of how it will perform.

The Black Myth: Wukong Benchmark Tool can now be found on Steam with a store page of its own. It's a small download, too, and weighs less than 8GB on Steam. The in-engine demo players can run an on-rails segment that takes the camera through an environmental setting from the campaign.

"This tool allows you to preliminarily check your PC's hardware performance and system compatibility for running the game," says the announcement post on Steam. "You can customize benchmark settings to preview game visuals and performance for different graphics options."

As the benchmark does not include any battles with enemies or bosses in the display, keep in mind that the actual game may not run the same way when playing. The developer also mentions this by elaborating in the announcement:

We have ensured that benchmark results in closely approximate expected performance when playing "Black Myth: Wukong." However, due to the complexity and variability of gaming scenarios, test results may not fully represent the actual gaming experience and final performance at the time of the game's release.

The benchmarking tool lets players customize graphics settings mirroring what will be available on the full-release version. Even ray tracing, as well as DLSS, FSR, XeSS upscaling, plus frame generation options from Nvidia and AMD, are present to try out as well.

Black Myth: Wukong is slated to launch on August 20 across PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5, and WeGame platforms. While an Xbox Series X|S was supposed to be released on the same day, a last-minute delay has pushed the release back to an unspecified date. According to the developer, this is to resolve some optimization issues.