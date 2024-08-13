Firefox 129.0.1 is out with fixes for video playback issues and crashes when dragging files

Mozilla has released a small update for Firefox 129, which arrived in the Release channel earlier this month. Version 129.0.1 focuses on fixing two video-related bugs.

According to the official release notes, in Firefox 129.0.1, Mozilla developers resolved the problem with Firefox failing to play DRM-protected videos on platforms like Hulu or Netflix. Users reported the browser getting stuck on infinite loads without any playback on Windows systems, while macOS and Ubuntu had no problems with playing DRM-protected content.

Besides letting you use streaming platforms again, Firefox 129.0.1 fixed the bug with the browser crashing when dragging video files onto certain websites, such as Twitter. Instead of uploading a video or showing its thumbnail, Firefox would turn the entire page black and then crash.

Here is the complete changelog:

Fixed playback issues on some websites with copyrighted video served via digital rights management. (Bug 1911283)

Fixed a crash when dragging a video file onto some websites. (Bug 1910990)

Unlike the previous update, version 129.0.1 does not contain any security fixes, enterprise changes, web platform improvements, or new features. In case you missed it, version 129 introduced big updates for the Reader Mode, tab previews (hover the cursor over a tab to see its thumbnail), security improvements, and more. You can check out the full release notes for Firefox 129 here.

To update Firefox to the latest version, click Menu > Help > About Firefox and wait for the browser to download and install available updates. Also, you can download its installer from the official website or the Microsoft Store if you use Firefox on Windows 10 and 11.

By the way, some may want to switch to Firefox, considering that Chrome and other browsers are deprecating Manifest V2 extensions. Mozilla, on the other hand, plans to continue supporting V2-based browser extensions.