Build 15726.20202 released to the Microsoft 365 Current Channel with several fixes

Microsoft has released Build 15726.20202 to the Current Channel of Microsoft 365. The update, also known as Version 2210, resolves a few issues in OneNote and Word and brings a bunch of security updates to Excel, Word, and the Office Suite as a whole.

The release notes are as follows:

Resolved issues

OneNote

  • We fixed an issue when scrolling with touch.

Word

  • We fixed an issue when using Admin Managed Plugin and utilizing Group Policy "Block all unmanaged add-ins", registry key name was case-sensitive.

You can find information about each of the security updates here:

Excel

Word

Office Suite

For the last two months, Microsoft has been pushing two updates a month to the Current Channel. The first one tends to be less flashy and focuses on resolving issues, like the most recent build. Later on in the month is when Microsoft has been releasing new features.

