Destiny 2: The Final Shape info leaks thanks to a Sony PS5 cloud server mistake

Game developer Bungie was getting ready to release a major expansion pack for its sci-fi first person shooter Destiny 2, called The Final Shape, on Tuesday, June 4. Unfortunately, a mistake on the part of its owner Sony resulted in The Final Shape being made available several days early for a few hours.

The Verge reports that earlier this morning, Sony's cloud streaming service for PlayStation 5 owners posted a playable version of The Final Shape. The result was that screenshots, videos, and info about the expansion pack, including lots of storyline spoilers, were posted on social media, Discord, and Reddit pages. Sony finally cut off access to The Final Shape from its PS5 cloud servers after a few hours.

If you have been waiting to see what Bungie has in mind for The Final Shape in terms of storylines and surprises, you might want to stay off social media outlets for several days until the official release on June 4.

This is just the latest in a string of issues concerning Bungie. In 2023, the developer first announced The Final Shape expansion for Destiny 2, which is planned to offer a conclusion to at least some of the storylines from the game's many plots over the past several years.

However, In October 2023, it was reported that Bungie laid off about 8 percent of its team members. One report stated the layoffs were ordered after revenue from Destiny 2 nose-dived 45 percent below previous predictions.

Bungie then decided to delay the release of The Final Shape expansion for Destiny 2 from February 27 to June 4. Bungie said this decision was made so the team could get the "extra time needed to bring our vision for The Final Shape to life for all of you." It remains to be seen if this temporary leak of the expansion will affect interest in Destiny 2.