Steam's Planes, Trains, and Automobiles Fest sales event is live through Sepember 23

It's time for yet another game category sales event on Valve's Steam service. This time, the week-long event celebrates games in the Steam with some kind of transportation. It's the Steam Planes, Trains, and Automobiles Fest, and it runs until September 23 at 1 pm Eastern time (10 am Pacific time).

While the title of the event shares the same name as the classic John Hughes-directed 1987 comedy with Steve Martin and the late great John Candy, Valve's event is not related to trying to get back home for Thanksgiving dinner. Rather, it lets Steam users save some money on games that center on planes, trains, and cars, plus other forms of transportation like trucks, buses, boats, and even spaceships.

Just some of the PC games you can get during the event for deep discounts include:

In addition to the game discounts, you can also check out some free demos of many games that are taking part in the event. There are also some upcoming games in this Steam category that you might want to put on your wishlist. That includes Train Sim World 5, which actually launches tomorrow, September 17, on Steam for $49.99.

The next Steam niche game category sales event will be the Turn-Based Strategy Fest which starts on September 30. It will be followed by the latest big Steam Next Fest on October 14.