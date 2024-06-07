Civilization VII confirmed for 2025 on PC and consoles; full gameplay reveal in August

The surprise was muted by a leak earlier today, but during the Summer Games Fest 2024 show, 2K Games confirmed that it will release Sid Meier's Civilization VII from developer Firaxis Games. This will be the latest game in the turn-based historical grand strategy game series.

The announcement was accompanied by a teaser trailer that didn't show any actual gameplay. However, it did reveal that it is due in 2025 for the PC, via Steam, along with the PS4 and PS5 consoles from Sony, the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X consoles from Microsoft, and the Nintendo Switch console. This will be the first time a Civ game will be released on the first day for both PC and consoles. In past Civ games, the PC version is released first with consoles coming later.

The announcement during Summer Games Fest was followed by a clip from Sid Meier himself, who stated that the full game reveal would be made sometime in August.

The game's Steam page is also live, with a brief description of the title:

The award-winning strategy game franchise returns with a revolutionary new chapter. Sid Meier's Civilization VII empowers you to build the greatest empire the world has ever known! Rule as one of many legendary leaders from throughout history. Establish your civilization, construct cities and architectural wonders to expand your territory, conquer or cooperate with rival civilizations in pursuit of prosperity, and explore the far reaches of the unknown world. Will you build an empire that stands the test of time?

As we mentioned earlier today, Civilization V and VI are both currently on the top 100 most-played games on Steam at the moment. We suspect that the announcement of Civ 7 could help boost the player count of those older games for a little while.