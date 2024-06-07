The mystery 2K Games title for Summer Games Fest may have been leaked on its own web site

A little while ago, the Summer Games Fest X account announced that the online event would be the first place to find out about "the next iteration in one of 2K's biggest and most beloved franchises." Now it looks like the title of that game may have been leaked on 2K Games's own website.

Spoilers ahead! Close the article if you don't want to learn more.

According to posts on the ResetEra and Reddit forums (Via IGN), the 2K Games site briefly posted a banner showing the logo for Sid Meier's Civilization VII. The banner also had non-working links to a trailer and Steam page for the game.

If accurate, the game's reveal would not exactly be a huge surprise. The Civilization series from 2K's developer Firaxis remains one of its most popular game franchises. The last game in the series, Civilization VI, was released nearly eight years ago in October 2016. However, as of this writing, it is the 20th most-played game on Valve's Steam service, with over 49,999 concurrent players. Civilization V, released in 2010, is the 92nd most-played game on Steam right now at about 14,000 simultaneous players.

In February 2023, after the sales disappointment of Marvel’s Midnight Suns, 2K Games announced a shakeup in the leadership of Firaxis Games. Its Studio Head, Steve Martin, who had been at Firaxis for 27 years, departed, along with Marvel's Midnight Suns director Jake Solomon. 2K Games also confirmed that a new Civilization game was in development at the studio, with Civilization VI designer Ed Beach named as its Creative Director.

The announcement of a new Civ game and its potential official reveal less than 18 months later certainly sounds like a quick turnaround for a major game franchise. We will have to wait and see what the release date for the game will be as part of the Summer Game Awards.