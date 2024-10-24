Claude AI gets a new analysis tool that can write and run JavaScript code

Following the release of the updated Claude 3.5 Sonnet and the new Claude 3.5 Haiku, Anthropic today announced a new analysis tool in Claude that can respond with mathematically precise and reproducible answers. Using these answers, Claude can also create interactive data visualizations with Artifacts.

This analysis tool will be available as a new built-in feature for Claude.ai. Similar to how ChatGPT's Code Interpreter works with Python, Claude can now write and run JavaScript code to process data, perform analyses, and produce insights. This new analysis tool is based on Claude 3.5 Sonnet's state-of-the-art coding capabilities.

Based on the input prompt and files, Claude can now systematically process data by following steps like cleaning, exploring, and analyzing it step-by-step until it reaches the desired result. The Anthropic team highlighted that this new analysis tool in Claude.ai can be useful in several scenarios, including the following:

Marketers can upload customer interactions across the full funnel and Claude will surface opportunities to improve conversions.

Sales teams can upload global sales data and Claude will provide country-specific performance analysis.

Product managers can upload customer engagement data and Claude will help inform sprint planning and development priorities.

Engineers can upload performance logs from various servers and Claude will identify areas for better resource utilization.

Finance teams can upload monthly financial data and Claude will create a financial dashboard to convey key trends and inform decision making.

This new analysis tool is available in feature preview for all Claude.ai users. You can enable the preview feature here. You can later disable it, if required, by clicking the profile name in the bottom left corner of the Claude AI home page.

This powerful new feature in Claude.ai has the potential to significantly enhance data analysis capabilities for users across various domains. On a related note, Anthropic recently announced an experimental public beta API called "computer use" that allows Claude to control PC screens and take actions on a user's behalf. You can read more about it here.