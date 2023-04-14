Cliff Bleszinski is posting some hints about a possible LawBreakers revival

LawBreakers was the last game developed and released by Cliff Bleszinski, who is most famous for leading the creation of the first games in the Unreal and Gears of War franchises. Now Bleszinski is hinting that LawBreakers might be staging some sort of comeback.

In a post on his Twitter account, Bleszinski stated he got some kind of message about LawBreakers from his lawyer, and added, "Stay tuned." In a reply to a person on that same thread, he stated, "News soon, I assure you."

After leaving Unreal and Gears of War developer Epic Games in 2012, Bleszinski formed Boss Key Productions in 2014 and launched LawBreakers in 2017 for the PC and PlayStation 4 platforms. Despite some good reviews, the game never got a high enough player base, and in 2018, Boss Key Productions shut down.

Since then, Bleszinski has been busy working on projects outside of the game industry. In November 2022, his memoir, Control Freak: My Epic Adventure Making Video Games, was published. Now it's looking like he may want to come back to the game development field in some capacity.

