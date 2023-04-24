LawBreakers could be revived but creator Cliff Bleszinski just wants to be its consultant

Earlier this month, Cliff Bleszinski posted on Twitter a message that seemed to hint that LawBreakers, the arena sci-fi shooter that he designed for the now shutdown Boss Key Productions, might be revived. Now it sounds like those expectations might have to be curbed a bit.

Well, turns out Nexon does own the rights to LawBreakers. @owenmahoney how about sliding into my DMs so we can talk about a resurrection? — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) April 19, 2023

In a follow-up Twitter post, Bleszinski stated that he found out that Nexon, who published LawBreakers, still owns the IP rights to the game. He suggested to Nexon CEO Owen Mahoney that he message Bleszinski "so we can talk about a resurrection."

While he does seem interested in bringing the game back five years after Boss Key Productions was shut down, Bleszinski doesn't actually want to lead the game's revival. In a Twitter post this weekend, he stated he was "over being CEO and lead designer." However, if another developer could bring back the game with Nexon as the publisher, Bleszinski said, "I'm down for consulting."

I'm over being CEO and lead designer. Shiz is exhausting.



But if a 3rd party wants to resurrect it with Nexon I'm down for consulting. — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) April 22, 2023

While the game did get good reviews when it was first released in 2017, LawBreakers failed to get enough online players to keep it going, and it, along with its developer, closed up shop a year later. That was also the end of Bleszinski's game development career, after helping to lead the design and creation of the Unreal and Gears of War series at Epic Games. However, he did find time to write a recent memoir, Control Freak: My Epic Adventure Making Video Games, which was published in October 2022.

