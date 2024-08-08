Microsoft's Clipchamp video editor gets new image background removal features and more

Microsoft continues to add new features to its easy-to-use ClipChamp video editor. In a new post on the Microsoft 365 Insider blog, the company reveals two new AI-based features that are now rolling out to both Personal and Work accounts.

One of the new features is background removal. Microsoft says Clipchamp users can simply right-click on any image in the editor and then select the Remove Background option in the menu to remove that background. It added:

You can layer any video or image of your choice behind your image to create a whole new look, by adding another track row below. You can also apply image background removal to images with objects in the foreground to create your own stickers.

The other new feature that's rolling out now for Clipchamp is noise suppression. Sometimes, you may record a video that has noise in the background that you don't want in the final product, like kids playing or cars driving by. In this case, you can go into Clipchamp's Audio tab and then click on the Noise suppression selection. The editor should automatically get rid of that annoying background noise.

While these two new features are now rolling out for Clipchamp work and personal accounts, there's no word on when they will be added to the educational accounts. Microsoft first announced that Clipchamp was being included for Microsoft 365 Educational subscribers back in July.

Clipchamp is scheduled to get a much bigger feature in the near future. A recent entry in the Microsoft 365 roadmap website stated that in September, Clipchamp will add Copilot generative AI support. The entry claims that Copilot in Clipchamp will "write a bespoke script, source high quality stock footage, and assemble a video project with music, voiceover, text overlays and transitions" with just some text prompts when the new feature is added.