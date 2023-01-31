Cyberpunk 2077 on Windows gets hardware GPU scheduling, NVIDIA DLSS 3 and Reflex update

PC gamers lucky enough to have the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards installed can enjoy another game with enhanced visuals. Game developer CD Projekt Red announced on Twitter that a PC game update to its hit sci-fi RPG game Cyberpunk 2077 is now available. It enables support for NVIDIA DLSS 3 and Reflex features. The title also receives Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling on Windows 10 and 11.

In a support post on the game's official forums, the developers stated this new update would not actually change the game's software version number. It will remain at version 1.61. Another support post describes how to enable Hardware-Accelerated GPU Scheduling to add DLSS 3 support for PCs running on Windows 10. You can also check out our own article on this subject. Windows 11 PC owners don't have to worry; this feature is enabled by default.

According to a report on The Verge, enabling DLSS 3 on Cyberpunk 2077 will increase frame rates on the game by over 50 percent with Psycho ray tracing, max settings, and DLSS 2 quality features turned on. The game's developers have previously announced plans for yet another update, Overdrive, that will improve the visuals of the game's ray tracing, but a release date has yet to be revealed.

CD Projekt RED announced in September 2022 that Cyberpunk 2077 had sold over 20 million copies since its rather rocky launch in late 2020. An expansion pack for the game, Phantom Liberty, has been announced but currently does not have a release date. A full sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 is also confirmed to be in the works, although we would think it is likely many years away from being released.