Dead by Daylight fans can look forward to more updates, and two spin-off games

Dead by Daylight first launched for Windows on June 14, 2016. Since then, the asymmetric multiplayer horror game has become a huge hit for PC, consoles, and mobile platforms, with a large number of content updates.

Today, during a live stream to celebrate the game's 7th anniversary (we will forgive it for celebrating a bit early), Dead by Daylight's main developer, Behaviour Interactive, announced plans to continue to update the main game, but also revealed plans for two spin-off games set in the same universe.

One of the two unnamed games will be developed by Midwinter Entertainment. The game will be a multiplayer title that will feature up to four players that will work together to enter one of The Entity's Realms to fight off enemies. The game will also center on "greed and the lust for power" according to the video.

The other unnamed spin-off game is being developed by Supermassive Games, who previously developed narrative-focused single-player titles like Until Dawn and The Quarry, both of which were horror-themed. The new Dead by Daylight-themed game will also be single-player only and will be set outside The Entity's Realm. It will feature a new cast of characters that will venture out beyond the universe's Fog setting. We will reportedly learn more about Supermassive's game sometime later in 2023.

The main Dead by Daylight game will also continue to be updated with new content, including a sci-fi themed chapter called End Transmission that will drop in June. Perhaps the most interesting and wild content update will come later this year when actor Nicolas Cage enters the game universe. He will appear as a version of himself, not him playing as a character. He will be depicted as a Survivor in that universe. More info on what he will be doing in Dead by Daylight will be revealed on July 5.