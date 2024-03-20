Obsidian's classic spy RPG Alpha Protocol returns to sale thanks to GOG

Obsidian Entertainment is well known for its RPG experiences like Fallout New Vegas, Pillars of Eternity, and The Outer Worlds, but one of its first projects that has been absent from stores for years now has come back to life. The GOG store today announced the return of the unique spy thriller RPG Alpha Protocol, and it's completely DRM-free. The release is touting enhancements over the original too.

For those in the dark, The game follows Michael Thorton, a freshly sworn-in agent at an American spy agency named Alpha Protocol. As with most spy stories, Thorton is forced to go rogue and uncover evidence of a grand conspiracy to stop a new cold war from happening. Aside from the stealth and action gameplay, the Obsidian RPG has players making hard decisions in their missions that can impact the story.

With its music licenses expiring, the game was removed from all stores in 2019 by publisher SEGA.

"When we started our journey 15 years ago, one of our most important goals was to do our best to preserve games and make them last forever," says GOG about this re-release. "Today, we stand proudly by our mission, and we’re extremely happy to announce the re-release of a cherished classic that, thanks to our efforts, has been successfully archived in the GOG catalog, to enjoy anew"

The store had partnered with SEGA and Obsidian Entertainment to pull this off. Alpha Protocol will now be compatible with modern PCs without having to tweak anything, and GOG has also made performance improvements. The game's licensed soundtrack that caused the original delisting is back in action too.

Here are all the new features that have been implemented in the re-release:

Licensed soundtrack

Achievements support

Full controller support (Dualsense, DualShock 4, Nintendo Switch Pro, Xbox Series or Xbox One controller)

Localization support

Compatibility with modern operating systems

Cloud saves support

There's even a special documentary regarding the journey behind bringing this classic back. Catch it above.

Alpha Protocol is now available for purchase from the GOG store DRM-free with a $19.99 price tag. There is a 10% re-release discount attached to the game right now too, with the promotion slated to run until April.