More Microsoft games are among the 15 new NVIDIA GeForce Now titles this week

The NVIDIA GeForce Now cloud gaming service ends the month of October with 15 more games being added for gamers to access. Among them are four games owned by Microsoft as part of the company's agreement to add more of its library of PC game titles to GeForce Now.

This week, the Microsoft game titles include State of Decay 2, which will be available as the Juggernaut Edition. The list also adds the two Dishonored games and Ghostwire: Tokyo from its Bethesda Softworks division. It also has a few all-new games that were released this week including Cities: Skylines 2 and Ghostrunner 2.

Here is the full list of the new NVIDIA GeForce Now titles this week:

Cities: Skylines II (New release on Steam, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass, Oct. 24)

RIPOUT (New release on Steam, Oct. 24)

Ghostrunner 2 (New release on Steam, Oct. 26)

Cricket 22 (Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)

Deceive Inc. (Epic Games Store)

Dishonored (Steam)

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider (Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)

Dishonored Definitive Edition (Epic Games Store, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)

Dishonored 2 (Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)

Ghostwire: Tokyo (Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)

The Gunk (Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)

Kill It With Fire (Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition (Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)

Vampire Survivors (Steam)

We are still waiting for one major game, Alan Wake 2, to be added to GeForce Now. NVIDIA says that the game, which officially launches on October 27, will be added "soon" so it's possible it will be available on the service this Friday.