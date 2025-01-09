Download alleged Samsung Galaxy S25 Series stock wallpapers

Samsung is all set to unveil the Galaxy S25 series at the Unpacked event on January 22 in San Jose, California (USA). The company has already revealed a teaser, suggesting AI upgrades coming with the Galaxy S25 series and all the pre-reservation benefits. Unlike previous years, the Galaxy S25 series will not only include the usual trio—Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra—Samsung is also expected to introduce, or at least a glimpse of its Galaxy S25 Slim model.

There are also rumors that Galaxy Ring 2 and the company's first XR headset, codenamed "Project Moohan," will make an appearance during the event. While there are still a few weeks left before the official unveil, reliable leaker Max Jambor, on social media platform X, has shared a couple of graphical assets, which he claims are the official stock wallpapers from the upcoming Galaxy S25 series.

The leaker has shared two high-resolution image variants of the alleged stock Galaxy S25 series wallpapers. There is a light wallpaper that has a light-blue to pale yellow gradient with a huge "S" letter in the middle. Then, there is a dark wallpaper that has a dark blue to subtle green gradient with the letter "S" in the middle, spreading from the top to the bottom. Both wallpapers are in 908x1953 pixel resolution.

We expect Samsung to add more wallpapers to the upcoming Galaxy S25 wallpaper library. But for now, if you are interested and want to get ready for the Galaxy S25 launch event or want to make your phone feel new, you can grab the wallpapers by clicking on the above images.