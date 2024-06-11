Dragon Age: The Veilguard is coming in the fall of 2024; check out the new gameplay footage

During Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday, we got to see a cinematic trailer for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, the next game in the long-running fantasy RPG series from developer BioWare and publisher Electronic Arts. Today, we got to see a lot more as BioWare and EA posted a new video showing 20 minutes of gameplay and in-game cutscenes.

The trailer showed the main player character, Rook, teaming up with three of his seven companions to try to stop the villain from completing a ritual that will basically turn the land of Thedas into a demon-infested world.

In a blog post, BioWare offered more info on the game, including how it handles combat:

The game will support various skill levels, but at its core, Dragon Age: The Veilguard has fluid moment-to-moment combat where you can choose between three classes - Warrior, Mage, or Rogue – each having their own advanced specializations. There's also a layer of tactical depth for those who want to dig in, which we really didn't get to cover in the video.

Players will also be able to use a new customizable ability wheel feature. You can pause the game at any time, even if you are deep in battle, to access the wheel. You can use it to switch out your character's abilities and set up attack combos, along with issuing commands to your companions.

The game will also have a new character creator, letting players customize Rook with its gender, class, and of course the character's appearance. BioWare says that players can also choose which faction in the game Rook belongs to, and each faction choice will generate different campaign narratives, along with different interactions and dialogue.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is coming sometime in the fall of 2024 for PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 platforms,