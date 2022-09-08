Conan Exiles, Madden NFL 23 and two other games arrive on Xbox Free Play Days

Microsoft has announced the selection of games that are available for free over the weekend as part of Xbox’s Free Play Days. Subscribers to Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be able to play Conan Exiles, Madden NFL 23, Hunt Showdown, and Riders Republic for free until 11:59 p.m. PDT on Sunday.

To start playing the games, switch on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S and head to the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store. From there, enter the Gold member area, where you should see the Free Play Days collection ready for download.

As always, Microsoft is offering discounts on each of the titles for those who enjoy playing and want to continue, the deals are as follows:

Any achievements that you earn while playing over the weekend will stay on your account in case you decide to pick up the games in the future. Be sure to check in next week to see which games Microsoft offers next.