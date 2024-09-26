Batman: Arkham Shadow gets bundled with Meta Quest 3S and Quest 3 headsets

Meta announced a much more affordable version of its Meta Quest 3 headset during its Connect 2024 conference hours ago. Now, it has been revealed that even more goodies are included in the package. Alongside the headset and controllers, Batman: Arkham Shadow and a Meta Quest+ subscription are being offered to buyers.

Being developed by Camouflaj, Batman: Arkham Shadow was first announced in May of this year. The title is set between the events of Batman: Arkham Origins and Batman: Arkham City from Rocksteady Studios, pitting the Caped Crusader against the Rat King. The game is an exclusive release for the Quest 3 and 3S family of headsets from Meta.

The game's release date has now been revealed to be October 22, a week after the launch of Quest 3S.

Alongside the Batman game, a 3-month trial of the Meta Quest+ subscription is offering even more titles. Usually costing $8 per month, the subscription delivers two curated games to members each month to keep even if they discontinue the service afterward. Essentially, this delivers six more games for Quest headset buyers during the trial period.

The upcoming Meta Quest 3S is being positioned as a replacement for Meta's Quest 2 headset. Available in 128GB ($300) and 256GB ($400) configurations, the hardware touts the same Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 chipset as its bigger brother, the Quest 3, as well as the same 8GB of RAM. Despite some rumors saying otherwise, even a pair of Touch Pro controllers is included. However, the display is where the main difference can be seen, with 1832 x 1920 fresnel lenses from last-gen being included on the 3S.

Available for both the Meta Quest 3 and the October 15-releasing Meta Quest 3S, this Batman: Arkham Shadow and Meta Quest+ promotion will run from now through April 30, 2025.